Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-06T15:14:14+0000
Iraqi Army destroyed two ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk and Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq's Security Media Cell announced ISIS hideouts were destroyed in Kirkuk and Saladin governorates.

In a statement, the Cell said, "The Iraqi army aviation destroyed a large hideout of ISIS terrorist elements, containing weapons, military equipment, and supplies, in the Wadi al-Shay area in Kirkuk."

"The Army Aviation continued its operations to support the security forces and destroyed a motorcycle and another hideout in Saladin." In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

