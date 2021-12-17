Iraqi Army clash with ISIS members north of Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source said that the Iraqi army thwarted an ISIS attack on the outskirts of Al-Azim district, north of Diyala. The source told Shafaq News Agency, “Members of ISIS attacked points belonging to the 1st Division of the Iraqi Army on the outskirts of Al-Azim district, 60 km north of Baqubah. The source confirmed that the Army forces had clashed with the terrorists and foiled the attack. It’s noteworthy that the security points in Diyala are exposed to continuous attacks by ISIS snipers.

