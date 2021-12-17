Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Army clash with ISIS members north of Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-17T17:15:28+0000
Iraqi Army clash with ISIS members north of Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source said that the Iraqi army thwarted an ISIS attack on the outskirts of Al-Azim district, north of Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “Members of ISIS attacked points belonging to the 1st Division of the Iraqi Army on the outskirts of Al-Azim district, 60 km north of Baqubah.

The source confirmed that the Army forces had clashed with the terrorists and foiled the attack.

It’s noteworthy that the security points in Diyala are exposed to continuous attacks by ISIS snipers.

related

ICTS thwarts a terrorist plot in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-14 13:54:05
ICTS thwarts a terrorist plot in Diyala

Diyala Electoral Office distributes 95% of the voter cards

Date: 2021-08-03 13:52:15
Diyala Electoral Office distributes 95% of the voter cards

Sudden problem deprives 80% of Diyala regions of electricity

Date: 2020-12-08 10:34:07
Sudden problem deprives 80% of Diyala regions of electricity

Poor services hinder the return of the displaced in Diyala to their homes, official says

Date: 2021-06-01 16:49:15
Poor services hinder the return of the displaced in Diyala to their homes, official says

Huge amount of rain water are wasted annually in Diyala Valleys, local official says

Date: 2020-11-22 12:31:30
Huge amount of rain water are wasted annually in Diyala Valleys, local official says

Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-05 21:22:04
Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Covid-19: Diyala in under control

Date: 2020-08-03 12:21:56
Covid-19: Diyala in under control

Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-11 21:20:50
Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala