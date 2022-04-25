Report

Iraqi Army brings military reinforcements to Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-25T20:28:08+0000
Iraqi Army brings military reinforcements to Sinjar

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Army has provided its military units in the Sinjar district, west of Mosul, with new ammunition and cannons.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "Large quantities of ammunition and ten cannons were sent to the 20th Infantry Division of the Iraqi army in Sinjar."

These reinforcements come after clashes erupted between YBS forces affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party and the Iraqi Army in the District.

 A security source told Shafaq News Agency that both sides exchanged fire in the Khansour complex in Sinjar, which wounded an Iraqi border guard.

It is worth noting that in 2020, The Iraqi government had reached a deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups. It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

 Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.

