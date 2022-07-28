Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Army besieges terrorists in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-28T09:52:18+0000
Iraqi Army besieges terrorists in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Army besieged a group of ISIS inside a tunnel in Mosul, Nineveh Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, “as part of an operation against ISIS, a force of the 16th Infantry Division besieged terrorist elements inside a tunnel in the Adaya Mountains, west of the city of Mosul.”

He did not provide further details.

It is noteworthy that ISIS’s self-declared caliphate ended with its defeat in the Syrian town of Baghouz near the Iraqi border. Since then, many parties have taken over the land that once made up its domain, including the Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Forces (al-Hashd al-Shaabi) in Iraq.

related

Iraqi Christians celebrates Christmas in Nineveh

Date: 2020-12-24 17:52:08
Iraqi Christians celebrates Christmas in Nineveh

Iraqi authorities decide to summon an MP and the ex-head of the Nineveh Investment Authority

Date: 2021-05-23 07:40:22
Iraqi authorities decide to summon an MP and the ex-head of the Nineveh Investment Authority

PMF member killed in Nineveh

Date: 2022-05-23 19:23:23
PMF member killed in Nineveh

PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Nineveh 

Date: 2022-01-04 14:59:08
PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Nineveh 

Three Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with an ISIS group in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-05 09:24:54
Three Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with an ISIS group in Nineveh

Head of Nineveh operations command dismissed and replaced by Major General Mahmoud Al-Falahi

Date: 2021-03-31 06:30:51
Head of Nineveh operations command dismissed and replaced by Major General Mahmoud Al-Falahi

UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Date: 2020-08-26 19:05:00
UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Five killed in drone attack in Nineveh

Date: 2022-07-17 13:33:19
Five killed in drone attack in Nineveh