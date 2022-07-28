Iraqi Army besieges terrorists in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Army besieged a group of ISIS inside a tunnel in Mosul, Nineveh Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, “as part of an operation against ISIS, a force of the 16th Infantry Division besieged terrorist elements inside a tunnel in the Adaya Mountains, west of the city of Mosul.”

He did not provide further details.

It is noteworthy that ISIS’s self-declared caliphate ended with its defeat in the Syrian town of Baghouz near the Iraqi border. Since then, many parties have taken over the land that once made up its domain, including the Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Forces (al-Hashd al-Shaabi) in Iraq.