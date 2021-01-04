Iraqi Army announces preparations for the Iraqi Army centenary ceremony

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasoul, announced on Monday starting the preparations for the official commemoration of the Iraqi army centennial to be held on Wednesday.

Rasoul said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "A treasured memory will be passing by us, which is the anniversary of establishing the Iraqi army on January 6," adding that preparations are underway to mark this occasion.

Rasoul stated that a drill of sound artillery will take place today inside the Green Zone in Baghdad, "so we draw attention."

January 6 coincides with the Iraqi Army's centenary, which was established on January 6, 1921.