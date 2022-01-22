Iraqi Army and PMF target ISIS sites between Diyala and Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-22T18:26:29+0000

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) attacked ISIS sites between Diyala and Saladin governorates. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the artillery of the army and the PMF bombed ISIS targets and sites in preparation for major security operations "in revenge for the victims of the Al-Azim massacre." Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed on Friday when ISIS militants attacked their base in Diyala Governorate. The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack in Diyala on its affiliated Telegram channels. Later, The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, headed today an emergency meeting of the security and military leaders to discuss the attack carried out by ISIS in the Al-Azim district, Diyala Governorate. According to a statement, the Iraqi PM offered his condolences to the victims' families and pledged to avenge their blood through military operations against ISIS. Al-Kadhimi stressed "the necessity of not repeating such security breaches" and strengthening the security coordination between military and security agencies. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces vowed to hold all the "dysfunctional people accountable," stressing that "the blood of Iraqis and our youth are not cheap, and our responsibility is to protect Iraqi blood and enhance the country's security and stability."

related

A dispute between Iraqi Army and PMF leaders foils an Ambush

Date: 2021-04-29 07:09:11

“Ali Wali Allah”, a new Joint Operation against ISIS in Nineveh

Date: 2021-05-03 07:08:36

Eight PMF members injured in an attack in Anbar Governorate

Date: 2021-01-15 11:19:29

Turkish Minister of Defense: we are ready to support the Iraqi army

Date: 2021-02-11 12:32:57

Iraqi army seizes two ISIS drones

Date: 2021-05-22 10:34:20

Ministry of Defense announces a new administrative order to return those with avoided contracts

Date: 2019-10-24 15:47:51

Peshmerga, Iraqi Army launch operations against ISIS between Kurdistan and Saladin

Date: 2021-12-31 18:03:37

Iraqi forces kill ISIS members south of Mosul

Date: 2021-10-06 07:25:47