Iraqi Army, PMF thwart an ISIS attack north of Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) foiled an ISIS attack on the outskirts of Al-Azim district, north of Diyala Governorate.

A commander in PMF's "Nida'a Diyala " Brigade, Fattah al-Azzawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked security points of the Popular Forces and the Iraqi Army, in Albu Bakr village, northwest of Al-Azim."

He added, "the Army and the PMF clashed with the terrorists and forced them to flee towards the border areas with Saladin."

"The situation is now under control," he affirmed.

Meanwhile, a security source told our Agency that the attack wounded two Iraqi soldiers.

Al-Azim district is exposed to frequent attacks on the borders of Saladin due to security gaps and the lack of military reinforcements.

Thousands of families were displaced from Al-Azim, Al-Saadiya, Jalawla, North Miqdadiyah, and East Mansuriya in 2014 during the ISIS invasion.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.