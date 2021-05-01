Report

Iraqi Army, PMF repel ISIS attacks in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-01T19:08:38+0000
Iraqi Army, PMF repel ISIS attacks in Diyala

Shafaq News / Two ISIS attacks targeting the security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were thwarted in Diyala Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that PMF repelled an attack by ISIS elements on a security post in the Kabashi area on the outskirts of Al-Saadiya district.

The attack did not cause any causality.

In another incident, the source reported that ISIS elements also attacked a security point for the Commando Brigade of the Diyala Operations Command in Buhriz district, but the security forces thwarted the attack without any human losses.

ISIS carried out almost daily night attacks in Diyala under an operation called "Ramadan incursions" which killed and injured many civilians and security forces.

Meanwhile,  the Military Intelligence Directorate announced that a member of ISIS sleeper cells in Al-Bu Hardan village in Al-Qaim district , Al-Anbar was arrested today Saturday.

The arrested was providing ISIS with security information.

