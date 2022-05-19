Iraqi Army, PMF launch a security operation in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a joint force of the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a security operation in the Makhoul mountain region in Saladin Governorate.

In a statement, PMF said that the operation included searching the areas between the Makhoul mountain and the Tigris River, north of Saladin.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) is an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization composed of approximately 70 armed factions, notably Badr Organization, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, and Kata'ib Hezbollah.

PMF, headed by Falih Al-Fayyadh, included more than 100,000 fighters, mostly Shia Muslim groups.

It was formed in 2014 and has fought in nearly every major battle in Iraq along with the Iraqi Army.