Iraqi Army, PMF destroyed ISIS sites north of Jalawla

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-20T07:39:13+0000
Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala said, on Saturday, that four ISIS locations were destroyed in the areas north of Jalawla.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an Iraqi army force used artillery to target ISIS hostels and strongholds – contained food and military supplies- in the orchards of Zour Sheikh Baba, north of Jalawla district.

The source indicated that the operations carried out by the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Forces are continuing to prevent ISIS members from returning to the orchards and launching missile or IED attacks.

It is noteworthy that the areas of northeastern Diyala between Jalawla and Khanaqin on the one hand and the borders of the Kurdistan Region on the other hand have witnessed security vacuums, and almost daily attacks due to the withdrawal of the Peshmerga.

