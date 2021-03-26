Iraqi Army Chief of Staff holds a security meeting at the Baghdad Operations Command headquarters

Shafaq News / the Iraqi Army Chief of Staff held a security conference at Baghdad Operations Command headquarters.

A statement of the Baghdad Operations Command said that the Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, chaired a security conference at the Baghdad Operations Command headquarters, attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army for Operations, the Commander of Baghdad Operations, and security leaders.

The statement pointed out that during the conference, they discussed ways to secure the visit of the King of Jordan and the Egyptian President to hold the tripartite summit.