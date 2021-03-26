Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Army Chief of Staff holds a security meeting at the Baghdad Operations Command headquarters

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-26T12:18:25+0000
Iraqi Army Chief of Staff holds a security meeting at the Baghdad Operations Command headquarters

Shafaq News / the Iraqi Army Chief of Staff held a security conference at Baghdad Operations Command headquarters.

A statement of the Baghdad Operations Command said that the Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, chaired a security conference at the Baghdad Operations Command headquarters, attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army for Operations, the Commander of Baghdad Operations, and security leaders.

The statement pointed out that during the conference, they discussed ways to secure the visit of the King of Jordan and the Egyptian President to hold the tripartite summit.

related

"ISIS" wearing army uniforms, kill two civilians in Makhmur

Date: 2020-03-04 08:15:02
"ISIS" wearing army uniforms, kill two civilians in Makhmur

Al-Khafaji: the Global Coalition forces are committed to supporting the Iraqi army

Date: 2021-03-21 16:47:43
Al-Khafaji: the Global Coalition forces are committed to supporting the Iraqi army

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49
Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Yarallah orders military redeployments to curb tribal conflicts

Date: 2021-03-23 14:47:07
Yarallah orders military redeployments to curb tribal conflicts

The Iraqi army arrests more than 20 ISIS militants

Date: 2020-08-14 06:23:45
The Iraqi army arrests more than 20 ISIS militants

Iraqi army and Popular Crowd launch four-axis operation on ISIS cells

Date: 2019-09-03 11:27:29
Iraqi army and Popular Crowd launch four-axis operation on ISIS cells

Two Iraqi army victims in bombing in disputed area

Date: 2020-08-28 11:42:05
Two Iraqi army victims in bombing in disputed area

Joint operations start to withdraw army from Sadr City

Date: 2019-10-07 10:36:46
Joint operations start to withdraw army from Sadr City