Shafaq News / The Iraqi army announced that 30 terrorists were killed in the last ten days, during the operations it launched following the 11-martyrs massacre that ISIS carries out earlier this month.

The Assistant Chief of Staff of the Army for Operations Affairs, Lieutenant-General Qais Khalaf Rahima, indicated that the operations are still ongoing.

The Iraqi army pledged to avenge the death of 11 soldiers who were killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala governorate, on January 21.