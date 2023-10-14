Iraqi Armed Forces to commence humanitarian aid reception for Palestine

Shafaq News/ The General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced its initiative to receive humanitarian aid for Palestine.

Major General Yahya Rasoul, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, stated, "Tomorrow (Sunday) at 09:00 a.m., humanitarian aid will be received to the Palestinian people, 24 hours a day."

This move follows the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani, who mandated establishing a joint committee responsible for delivering donations and humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian people in Gaza.