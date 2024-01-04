Iraqi Armed Forces hold IC responsible for PMF headquarters bombing in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The spokesperson for the Iraqi Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Major General Yehia Rasool, blamed the International Coalition led by the United States for the bombing that targeted a headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad on Thursday, causing casualties, likening the bombing to an "act of terrorism."

Rasool said in a statement, “In a blatant aggression and violation of Iraq's sovereignty and security, a drone conducted an act akin to terrorist activities by targeting one of the security headquarters in the capital, Baghdad, today. This act resulted in casualties and is unequivocally condemned.

“The Iraqi Armed Forces hold the Global Coalition Forces responsible for this unwarranted attack on an Iraqi security entity that is operating within the powers authorized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. This action undermines the previously established understandings between the Iraqi Armed Forces and the Global Coalition Forces”, he added.

The spokesperson emphasized, “We view this action as a dangerous escalation and assault on Iraq, diverging from the spirit and the text of the mandate and the mission for which the Global Coalition was established in Iraq.”