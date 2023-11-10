Iraqi Ambassadors Conference in Baghdad issues 6 recommendations

Shafaq News / The concluding statement of the seventh Iraqi Ambassadors Conference held in Baghdad outlines six recommendations, emphasizing Iraq's openness in its foreign policy to all parties.
According to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conference, held from November 4-8, 2023, focused on diplomatic strategies, balanced international relations, and sustainable economic development. Notable attendees included the President, Prime Minister, and other key figures. The seventh edition, following a hiatus due to the pandemic, involved 85 ambassadors and political and consular mission heads from around the world.
During the conference, the ministry aimed to enhance dialogue with Iraqi parliamentary committees, ministers, experts, advisors, and military leaders, covering topics such as national security, counter-terrorism, energy, oil, sovereignty, borders, planning, development, consular services, passports, industry, finance, monetary policy, environment, climate change, international relations, foreign policy, investment, reconstruction, and housing.
The discussions led to recommendations to elevate coordination and collaboration between the ministry and relevant national entities, diversify economic and developmental partnerships, and strategically reclaim Iraq's strategic role internationally.
The conference highlighted the importance of reshaping external relations bilaterally and multilaterally, aligning with regional and international developments. It emphasized Iraq's diplomatic influence through soft power sources like the economy, energy, and development, contributing to de-escalation in the region.
The initial stance on the Palestinian issue, the unjust war in Gaza, and the significance of humanitarian support were affirmed, promoting continued coordination with Arab and Islamic groups. The conference concluded by reiterating the Foreign Ministry's commitment to expressing national interests, supporting Iraqi communities worldwide, and issuing recommendations to enhance political, diplomatic, administrative, technical, financial, and organizational capacities. These recommendations aim to strengthen Iraq's position, fostering an environment for open foreign policy based on solid principles and mutual interests.