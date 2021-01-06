Iraqi Alliance demands the release of former military forces

Shafaq News / The National Iraqi Alliance called, on Wednesday, for the release of the former Iraqi army commanders who have been detained since 2004.

The Alliance said in a statement “on the Occasion of the Iraqi army’s formation, “we witness former Iraqi leaders who were disciplined, professional, and love Iraq are still in detention or asylum and deprived of their rights.”

It demanded the "justice for the leaders of the Iraqi army, the release of the detainees, and the restoration of the rights, in a way that enhances the integrity, prestige and respect of the Iraqi military establishment."