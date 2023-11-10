Iraqi Airways resumes direct flights to Germany

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Airways has officially resumed direct flights between Iraq and Germany, with the inaugural flight on the North Baghdad-Erbil-Berlin route taking off today, Friday.

Manaf Abdel Moneim Urgent, the Director-General of Iraqi Airways, stated that Berlin is among the five European destinations to which the airline has reinstated direct flights through joint operations. The other restored routes include Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Copenhagen, with a total of seven flights per week.