Iraqi Airways responds to reports on banning flights over the emergence of SARS-Cov-2 new strain

Shafaq News / A spokesman for Iraqi Airways, Hussein Jalil, responded to reports on suspending flights to some European countries over the new strain of SARS-Cov-2.

Jalil told Shafaq News agency, "so far, the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety has not issued any decision regarding halting flights to certain European countries due to the new strain of the novel Coronavirus."

"The flights continue to take place normally, as no new instructions have been issued to us until the moment," he confirmed.

Several countries have banned flights to and from UK after reports of the emergence of a new variant of the Novel Coronavirus.