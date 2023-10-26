Iraqi Airforce destroys an ISIS hideout in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Airforce's warplanes bombed a hideout that belongs to the Islamic State extremist group in the northeast of Diyala, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said that the hideout was located in the rugged Hemrin mountains in the northeast of the governorate.

The operation was carried out following information obtained by the military intelligence and in cooperation with the JOC's targeting unit.

"The attack destroyed the hideout and resulted in many casualties," the statement said.