Iraqi Airforce destroys an ISIS hideout in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-24T18:35:52+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Airforce's warplanes bombed a hideout that belongs to the Islamic State extremist group in the northeast of Diyala, a security source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the hideout was located in the Narin area, northeast Qara Tappa, near the Hemrin lake.

"The attack destroyed the hideout, but the amount of damage remains unclear until the moment," the source added.

Iraq's Security Media Cell (SMC) confirmed the attack later in a post on its official Facebook page.

Yesterday, two IS militants were killed in an airstrike that targeted a hideout in Mount Hemrin, Iraq's Counter-Terrorism body said.

