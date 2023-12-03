Iraqi Airforce destroys ISIS hideout in Kirkuk, killing scores

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Airforce's warplanes bombed hideouts that belong to the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group in Kirkuk, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said that the hideout, which sheltered a group of fighters, was located in Wadi Chay in the south of Kirkuk. "The attack destroyed the hideout and resulted in many casualties," the statement said.

The operation was carried out following information obtained by the military intelligence and in cooperation with the JOC's targeting unit.