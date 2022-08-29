Report

Iraqi Air forces destroy ISIS strongholds in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-29T11:13:25+0000
Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Air Forces destroyed two ISIS strongholds in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.

The Cell stated, "The Iraqi aircraft struck a cave and a tunnel for ISIS north of Rawa, within the sector of the Al-Jazeera Operations Command, which led to their destruction."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to many members killing and arrested.

