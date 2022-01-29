سیاسة

Iraqi Air defenses mistakenly tried to shoot down a drone for the Global Coalition

Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-29T18:01:45+0000
Iraqi Air defenses mistakenly tried to shoot down a drone for the Global Coalition

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi defense system mistakenly tried to shoot down a reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the US-led Coalition in Saladin Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, “the Iraqi security forces were going to use air defenses to shoot down a drone at the entrance to Samarra district, but later, it is shown that it belongs to the Global coalition that restricted its movement and canceled its reconnaissance mission .”

The source added that "the plane tried to enter the airspace of Samarra before its identity was determined."

