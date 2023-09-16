Iraqi Air Force launches precision strikes on ISIS targets in Hamrin Mountains

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced on Saturday that the Iraqi Air Force conducted airstrikes targeting ISIS positions in the rugged terrain of the Hamrin Mountains within the Diyala Governorate.

A statement from military leadership stated, "Following precise intelligence provided by the Directorate of Military Intelligence, in coordination with the Targeting Cell of the Joint Operations Command, the Air Force's F-16 aircraft, known as the 'Air Force Falcons,' executed a series of targeted strikes against a specific location housing terrorist elements within the Hamrin mountain range in the Diyala Operations Sector."

"These devastating airstrikes resulted in significant casualties among the ISIS militants and reduced the targeted area to rubble."

Further details regarding the operation are expected to be provided later.