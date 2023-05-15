Iraqi Air Force Conducts Successful Airstrike on ISIS Targets in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Air Force conducted an airstrike in the Wadi al-Shay area within the Kirkuk operations sector. The airstrike targeted a terrorist group composed of six members, eliminating them.

Additionally, several guesthouses used by the terrorists were destroyed in the operation.

The Security Media Cell said the operation is a part of the ongoing "offensive approach and efforts to pursue and eliminate ISIS terrorist elements."

Since the defeat of ISIS in Iraq in 2017, and despite the significant gains made by Iraqi security forces against the group, the terrorist organization continues to carry out attacks, mainly in rural and remote areas. These attacks serve as a reminder of the continuing threat posed by ISIS in Iraq.