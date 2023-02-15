Iraqi Activist Jassim Al-Asadi was released today

Shafaq News/ After nearly two weeks of being kidnapped, the Iraqi activist, Jassim Al-Asadi, was released on Wednesday

Jassim's brother, Nazem, told Shafaq News agency, "His brother released Jassim, who is currently at home and in very good health condition."

Media reports claimed that al-Asadi, abducted in early February, was released today after two weeks of forced disappearance.

On February 5th, al-Asadi was traveling on the road to southern Iraq when a group of unknown armed persons handcuffed him and drove him to an unknown destination.

Since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, al-Asadi has emerged as a leading environmental activist and expert, focusing mainly on Iraq's southern marshlands.

He founded the NGO Nature Iraq in the southern Dhi Qar governorate, known for its vast marshland.

Al-Asadi has become one of the few specialists in this field and the main trusted source for researchers and media.

He has been campaigning for more water released to the marshland and its inhabitants, launching the National Campaign to Save the Marshes with other activists and marsh residents late last year.

He has blamed the government for not drawing up the plans needed to save the marshes from the effects of climate change.

Some Iraqis have condemned the news, describing the kidnapping as "shocking" and "horrible", and demanding his immediate release.