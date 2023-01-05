Iraq wins two awards for Arab government excellence

Shafaq News / Iraq won two awards during the second round of the Arab Government Excellence Award on Thursday.

The spokesman for the General Secretariat of the cabinet, Haider Majeed, told the Iraqi News Agency, "Iraq won two important awards from the League of Arab States in the second session of the Arab Government Excellence Award, sponsored by the Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed, bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and prizes were distributed to the winners from the Arab countries."

Majeed added, "this is a great achievement of Iraq, which participated in this important Arab competition, and won two awards within the Arab Excellence Competition, namely: (Youth Employment Innovation, and the Best Distinguished Employee)," noting that the two awards are from the share of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals."

He pointed out, "we are also preparing for the launch of a major sporting event in Basra Al-Khair, or the Arabian Gulf cup, on Friday."