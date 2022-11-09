Report

Iraq wins the Ramsar’s Standing Committee membership

Date: 2022-11-09T10:17:27+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq joined the Standing Committee of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands after winning the votes of all West and Central Asian countries members.

The Standing Committee of the Convention on Wetlands oversees Convention affairs and the activities of the Secretariat.

It represents the Conference of the Contracting Parties (the COP) between its three-yearly meetings within the framework of the decisions made by the COP.

The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources said, “with this membership, Iraq has the right to vote on all decisions and initiatives issued by the Supreme Secretariat of the Convention.”

The Ministry explained that this opportunity would help reduce the risks of drought and water scarcity in Iraq in coordination and cooperation with the relevant countries.

The Convention’s mission is “the conservation and wise use of all wetlands through local and national actions and international cooperation, as a contribution towards achieving sustainable development throughout the world.”

It is worth noting that an Iraqi delegation is participating in the meetings of the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP14), which is taking place from 5 to 13 November 2022, in a hybrid manner in Wuhan (China) at East Lake International Conference Center (ELICC) and Geneva (Switzerland) at the International Conference Centre Geneva (CICG).

