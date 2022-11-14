Iraq will take "high-level diplomatic measures" following Iran's Monday bloody attack: MoFA

Shafaq News/ Iraq's ministry of foreign affairs (MoFA) on Monday "strongly" condemned the neighbouring Iran's missile and drone attacks that killed two and injured several others in the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Monday.

In an official statement it issued, the ministry said it "condemns, in strong and repeated terms, the missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran this morning against areas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq which martyred and injured a number of safe people."

It added that such attacks will not lead to the resolution of issues but bring" confusion and raise the level of tension in it."

At least four missiles targeted the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) near Koya on Monday morning, nearly two months since the deadly Iranian strikes on Kurdish opposition parties in the same town.

The Iraqi foreign ministry also said it will "take high-level diplomatic measures in this regard, without hesitation in preserving and safeguarding Iraq's sovereignty, in a manner that enhances the security of its people."

In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein dismissed Tehran's "perilous unilateral deeds" as a "violation to Iraq's sovereignty and the safety of its people", calling for pursuing dialogue instead of "unjustified attacks".