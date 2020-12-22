Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Crisis Cell confirmed, on Tuesday, that the Iraqi authorities will not impose a full-time curfew.

Jawad Al-Mousawi, rapporteur of the parliament's Crisis Cell told Shafaq News Agency "Iraq will not impose a full time curfew during New Year's vacation, but still committed to the partial curfew."

Earlier today, The Iraqi Cabinet approved precautionary measures to dealing with the new coronavirus strain.

A statement by the Media Office said the Council of Ministers took a set of measures to prevent the spread of corona virus which are:

• using masks and keeping social distancing

• Banning all flights from to United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran, Japan as well as preventing entry to arrivals from these countries except Iraqis.

• Securing the money allocated to Pfizer to obtain the vaccine (about 15 million dollars)

• Close social facilities (restaurants, malls, etc.) for two weeks, starting from December 24, 2020.

• Close all land border crossings, except for emergency cases.

So far, Iraq registered 586,503 cases, 524,344 recoveries and 12,725 deaths