Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq will not go back to consensus, a self-proclaimed advisor of al-Sadr says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-02T19:09:56+0000
Iraq will not go back to consensus, a self-proclaimed advisor of al-Sadr says

Shafaq News/ A self-proclaimed advisor of Muqtada al-Sadr on Saturday said that the Sadrist movement's leader resolutely rejects any political settlement that involves "consensus" and "joining hands with corrupt people".

"Our leader has sworn that he would not join hands with corrupt people," Mohammad Saleh Al-Iraqi said in a post on Facebook, "Iraq will not go back to consensus whatsoever."

Al-Iraqi, who identifies himself as "the leader's advisor" ascribed al-Sadr's pull out from the political scene as "the withdrawal of the victor" and "a step toward saving the homeland."

"The withdrawal will unveil the true face of those pretending to defend the sect. What will they do in the absence of a group of people who were the bravest and strongest in fighting invaders and terrorists?"

related

The three presidents initiative is on al-Sadr's desk, sources

Date: 2021-11-24 20:54:40
The three presidents initiative is on al-Sadr's desk, sources

The Sadrist bloc will form new "strong and capable" coalitions, MP says

Date: 2021-10-17 15:15:28
The Sadrist bloc will form new "strong and capable" coalitions, MP says

Al-Sadr holds a closed meeting with the resigning Sadrist MPs in Najaf

Date: 2022-06-15 18:32:04
Al-Sadr holds a closed meeting with the resigning Sadrist MPs in Najaf

Sadrist bloc to boycott the political process

Date: 2022-06-15 20:08:50
Sadrist bloc to boycott the political process

Al-Sadr sets one condition to re-engage in the political process

Date: 2022-06-15 21:11:52
Al-Sadr sets one condition to re-engage in the political process

Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Date: 2021-11-17 13:21:38
Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government

Date: 2021-11-18 15:49:31
Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government

Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Date: 2020-12-25 19:25:06
Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"