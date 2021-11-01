Report

Iraq warrants Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include children 12 through 18 years of age.

An official document issued by the Ministry on Monday said that the authorization was based on the recommendations of advisory committee experts who overwhelmingly voted in favor of making the vaccine available to children in this age group.

The document appended by the signature of the Ministry's undersecretary, Hani Mousa al-Oqabi, said that children at "higher risk" shall have priority.

