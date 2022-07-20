Report

Iraq warns citizens to avoid traveling to Turkey

Date: 2022-07-20T19:36:17+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi government advised its nationals to avoid traveling to Turkey "for their own safety".

The Iraqi Ministry of Culture said in a statement that it advises citizens not to travel to Turkey for their own safety and as an act of respect to the martyrs who were victims of the Turkish bombardment on Zakho on Wednesday.

Eight tourists died and another 23 people were injured in a Turkish attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, Iraq state media said on Wednesday.

The "fierce artillery bombing" hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, state TV said.

Children were amongst the victims, including a 1-year-old, the Kurdish health minister said in a statement, adding that all the victims died before reaching a hospital.

