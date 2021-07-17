Report

Iraq voices solidarity and condolences for flood victims in Germany and Belgium 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-17T15:40:00+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with the German and Belgian government and people in the aftermath of the horrific floods that stroke the Rhineland.

In a statement issued earlier today, Saturday, the Ministry said, "we express sentiments of sympathy for the scores of victims and missing civilians and our heartfelt condolences to their families."

At least 150 people have perished in Germany and Belgium after record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks.

