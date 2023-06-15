Iraq urges international community to address risks of al-Hol camp in Syria

Shafaq News / Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called on the international community to seriously address the issue of the Al-Hol camp in Syria and mitigate its risks at both regional and global levels. He emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has received approximately 250,000 Syrian refugees.

Speaking at a conference held in Brussels to support the future of Syria and the region, Hussein stated that the problems in Syria can only be resolved through political means, aiming to minimize their negative impacts on the Syrian people and the region.

"It is undeniable that Syria is going through a dire situation as a result of the physical and human damages caused by the earthquake that struck its areas in February last year, followed by aftershocks. Many citizens are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, including shelter, food, water, and medicine. The situation there has worsened and exacerbated their suffering," Hussein affirmed.

He further highlighted Iraq's ongoing efforts to alleviate the pressures faced by Syria, including the lifting of imposed sanctions and the provision of urgent aid to thousands of affected Syrians still enduring the aftermath of the earthquake.

Hussein underscored that Iraq has consistently called on the international community to address the risks posed by the Al-Hol camp in Al-Hasakah province.

The camp hosts thousands of individuals from various nationalities, mostly women and children related to elements of the terrorist organization ISIS. He stressed that Iraq has requested concerned nations to assume responsibility for repatriating their citizens from the camp and facilitate their return to their respective countries in accordance with their laws.

He emphasized the necessity of finding a permanent solution for this camp, aiming to minimize its risks at both regional and global levels.

Furthermore, the Iraqi Foreign Minister commended Syria's return to the Arab League and the restoration of its permanent seat, stating that Iraq has consistently been among the first countries to call for Syria's reinstatement. He affirmed that this return is part of the political solution to the situation in Syria and a step towards the permanent resolution of the country's issues.

Hussein called for the voluntary return of displaced persons and refugees from Syria, noting that when the situation deteriorated in Syria, Iraq opened its doors to those fleeing the conflict. He emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has received 250,000 Syrian refugees, treating them on par with Iraqi citizens, allowing them to work in markets, and providing shelter for 35% of Syrian refugees in camps, along with meeting their essential life requirements.