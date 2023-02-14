Iraq upholds the Arab League's initiative to end the Russian-Ukrainian war: Foreign Minister

Shafaq News/ Iraq's deputy prime minister, Fuad Hussein, on Tuesday reiterated his country's commitment to the Arab League's initiative to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Hussein's remarks came during a meeting with the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Tressa Steffen Guenov, in his residence in Washington DC, earlier today.

The meeting, according to a readout issued by Iraq's foreign ministry, touched upon a spectrum of issues of mutual interest, including the US role in defeating ISIS, security and military cooperation between Baghdad and Washington, and Iraq's efforts to achieve regional and security stability.

Hussein attached importance to the role of joint action to eradicate terrorist groups and combat the extremist ideologies fueling them.

The minister said that Iraq seeks to establish balanced ties with its neighbors, rejects using its soil as a springboard to wage attacks against other countries, and aims to converge views between conflicting states.

Hussein highlighted Iraq's opposition to war, stressing that it upholds the Arab League's initiative to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Guenov, according to the readout, said her country supports Iraq's efforts to achieve regional and domestic stability and build its military forces.