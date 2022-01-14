Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq tops the list of Arab countries with the highest number of COVID cases

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-14T06:10:38+0000
Iraq tops the list of Arab countries with the highest number of COVID cases

Shafaq News / A Reuters tally showed that 316.51 million people have contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that 5,867150 passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S topped the list with 63268225 cases and 847664 mortalities, followed by India 36317927 cases and 485035 deaths) and Brazil (22718606 cases and 620419 cases).

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries with 2104940 cases and 24229 mortalities, followed by Jordan (1091691 cases and 12945 deaths) and Morocco (1017560 cases and 14935 mortalities).

related

COVID-19: 3552 new cases and 41 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-17 13:40:23
COVID-19: 3552 new cases and 41 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4580 new cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-20 13:48:08
COVID-19: 4580 new cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: +3400 new cases and 17 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-30 15:09:38
COVID-19: +3400 new cases and 17 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 140 thousand cases in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-06 13:46:09
Covid-19: More than 140 thousand cases in Iraq

COVID-19: 4262 new cases and 27 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-03 13:31:34
COVID-19: 4262 new cases and 27 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3314 new cases and 20 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-06 14:03:26
COVID-19: 3314 new cases and 20 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 2900+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-30 14:02:19
COVID-19: 2900+ new cases in Iraq today

Former reporter passed away for COVID-19

Date: 2020-07-31 12:53:29
Former reporter passed away for COVID-19