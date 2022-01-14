Iraq tops the list of Arab countries with the highest number of COVID cases

Shafaq News / A Reuters tally showed that 316.51 million people have contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that 5,867150 passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S topped the list with 63268225 cases and 847664 mortalities, followed by India 36317927 cases and 485035 deaths) and Brazil (22718606 cases and 620419 cases).

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries with 2104940 cases and 24229 mortalities, followed by Jordan (1091691 cases and 12945 deaths) and Morocco (1017560 cases and 14935 mortalities).