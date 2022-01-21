Iraq tops the list of Arab countries with the highest number of COVID cases

Shafaq News / A Reuters tally showed that 338.52 million people have contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that 5,917577 passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S topped the list with 68647140 cases and 861428 mortalities, followed by India 38218773 cases and 487693 deaths) and Brazil (23420861 cases and 621927 deaths).

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries with 2137267 cases and 24272 mortalities, followed by Jordan (1123686 cases and 13043 deaths) and Morocco (1068941 cases and 15025 mortalities).