Iraq tops the list of Arab countries with the highest number of COVID cases

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-11T07:05:46+0000
Shafaq News / A Reuters tally showed that 450.88 million people have contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that 5,409078 passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S topped the list with 79456822 cases and 966820 mortalities, followed by India 42984261 cases and 515714 deaths) and Brazil (29193268 cases and 653140 deaths).

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries with 2311238 cases and 25090 mortalities, followed by Jordan (1654677 cases and 13882 deaths).

