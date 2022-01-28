Report

Iraq tops the list of Arab countries with the highest number of COVID cases

Date: 2022-01-28T06:08:14+0000
Shafaq News / A Reuters tally showed that 338.52 million people have contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that 5,978288 passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S topped the list with 72943227 cases and 878802 mortalities, followed by India 40371500 cases and 491700 deaths) and Brazil (24534884 cases and 624413 deaths).

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries with 2183402 cases and 24330 mortalities, followed by Jordan (1177165 cases and 13124 deaths) and Morocco (1114527 cases and 15237 mortalities).

