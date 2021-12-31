Iraq tops the list of Arab countries with the highest number of COVID cases

Shafaq News / A Reuters tally showed that 284.59 million people have contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that 5,775,070 passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S topped the list with 53653002 cases and 825663 mortalities, followed by India 34822040 cases and 480860 deaths) and Brazil (22263834 cases and 618870 cases).

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries with 2093436 cases and 24154 mortalities, followed by Jordan (1061560 cases and 12620 deaths) and Morocco (959098 cases and 14842 mortalities).