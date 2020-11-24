Iraq to update its COVID-19 treatment protocol

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 treatment protocol will be updated, following the WHO decision to stop Remdesivir in its protocol.

Ministry's spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, confirmed to Shafaq News agency that ex-COVID-19 patients caught the virus again, adding, "such cases have been recorded around the world, not only in Iraq. Currently, there are no accurate statistics. The issue needs more information and time."

The total number of cases has reached 537457, while 467654 patients have recovered. The death toll is 11996.