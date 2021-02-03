Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq to support Lebanon in its difficult situation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-03T05:56:56+0000
Iraq to support Lebanon in its difficult situation

Shafaq News/ Iraq’ Mustafa Al-Kadhimi expressed to the Lebanese side his country’s readiness to support Lebanon in its difficult situation.

The pledge comes in a phone call between the PM and Major Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security agency, in which he informed him the Iraqi Cabinet’ approval of the draft agreement on supplying Lebanon with oil, Lebanese local media said.

According to the draft, Iraq will provide Lebanon with two million barrels of fuel to generate power, and one million barrels of crude oil, which can be replaced by quantities of fuel or oil products.

The draft also suggested that the Iraqi government will cover 25 percent of deal to support Lebanon financially, and a year grace period for paying the remaining.

Al-Kadhimi also informed Major Gen. Ibrahim of the possibility for Lebanon to offer Iraq health services in exchange with oil.

For his part, head of  General Security agency informed the caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab and the Minister of Oil, Raymond Najjar of the Iraqi decision to take the necessary procedure, according to Lebanese media.

Diab welcomed the Iraqi decision and may visit Baghdad to express Lebanon's appreciation of the Iraqi initiative, and discuss ways to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Yesterday, The Iraqi Council of Ministers issued a decision to provide fuel oil aid to Lebanon.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Minister of Culture, Hassan Nazim, said in a press conference that the Council agreed “to aid the Lebanese people into a strategic cooperation framework agreement related to the heavy fuel oil trade.”

related

Iraqi PM and the French president discussed a nuclear plant project in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-02 14:17:27
Iraqi PM and the French president discussed a nuclear plant project in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-02-02 21:05:10
Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Al-Kadhimi to announce the investigation results

Date: 2020-07-30 11:02:39
Al-Kadhimi to announce the investigation results

133 billion Iraqi dinars to finance the Iraqi Elections

Date: 2020-12-16 18:27:35
133 billion Iraqi dinars to finance the Iraqi Elections

Al-Fatah Alliance declares its "innocence" from Al-Kadhimi's changes

Date: 2020-09-14 19:44:35
Al-Fatah Alliance declares its "innocence" from Al-Kadhimi's changes

Who will be in Al-Kadhimi's delegation to US?

Date: 2020-08-17 20:05:38
Who will be in Al-Kadhimi's delegation to US?

Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Date: 2021-01-18 16:47:41
Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Iraq is sliding in a "Wrong Course", Al-Kadhimi in a meeting with Ministers and Senior officials

Date: 2020-10-11 14:53:47
Iraq is sliding in a "Wrong Course", Al-Kadhimi in a meeting with Ministers and Senior officials