Iraq to start implementing the ban decision within few hours

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-09T19:18:23+0000

Shafaq News/ The Committee supervising the Iraqi elections announced that the decisions to close airports and ports will be implemented after several hours due to the elections' day. The Committee said in a statement that "closing the entrances to the governorates and banning the movement of people, preventing the movement of motorcycles, small wheels and loads, will enter into force from 0100 a.m. on Sunday until 0600 a.m. on Monday." The Committee also indicated that "shops, restaurants, and malls will be closed, except for pharmacies and foodstuffs stores."

