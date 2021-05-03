Report

Iraq to start evacuating Iraqis from Coronavirus-hit India

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-03T18:21:48+0000
Iraq to start evacuating Iraqis from Coronavirus-hit India

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Aviation authorities dispatched a 747 Boeing to evacuate Iraqi nationals from India amid halted flights from-and-to the Coronavirus-struck country.

This would be the first flight to evacuate Iraqis from India. Four hundred hundred Iraqis will embark on the 747 Boeing.

The passengers will undergo PCR tests upon arrival before entering a two-week quarantine in specialized centers dedicated by the government for them.

The south Asian country has been registering 300 thousand COVID-19 cases since April 22, which burdened the Healthcare system in the country and resulted in huge daily death tolls.

