Iraq to sign energy, gas memorandum with Venezuela

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government is set to sign a memorandum of understanding with Venezuela in the field of energy and gas during the current year, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In an official statement, Ambassador Haidar Al-Barak, the Head of the America Department, along with his accompanying delegation, met with Juan Santana, the Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Oil, on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on reviewing the outstanding relations in the energy sector and emphasizing the necessity of high-level coordination between the two countries within OPEC and OPEC+.

The statement highlighted that "the preparation of a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy and gas between the two nations is underway and is scheduled to be signed during the visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, to Venezuela later this year."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 16th July, the Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali, announced plans to turn to Qatar and Turkmenistan for gas supply to operate power generation stations, replacing Iranian gas.