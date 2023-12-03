Iraq to separate airport management from Civil Aviation Authority: lawmaker

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government has taken a significant step towards lifting the flight ban on Iraq by separating the management of airports from the Civil Aviation Authority, lawmaker al-Bajjari said on Saturday.

Al-Bajjari, in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, commended the move, stating that the Civil Aviation Authority is a regulatory body and managing airports is not within the spectrum of its roles. The chairperson of the parliamentary transportation committee noted that the previous arrangement was marred with "constitutional flaws".

To rectify this issue, the Iraqi government will establish a new company called the "Airport Management Company", she explained. "This entity will assume responsibility for operating and maintaining airports, ensuring safety and security at airports, and adhering to international aviation regulations."

The separation of airport management is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. This move is anticipated to accelerate the process of lifting the flight ban, which has been in place since 2014.

The ban was imposed due to non-compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. The previous management structure of Iraqi airports violated ICAO guidelines, contributing to the ban.

In November, the Iraqi parliament passed the 2023 budget law, which included a clause requiring the separation of airport management from the Civil Aviation Authority.