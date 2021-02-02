Iraq to send Lebanon Fuel aid

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Council of Ministers issued today a decision to provide fuel oil aid to Lebanon, confirming the state's commitment to fulfilling all the elections' requirements.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Minister of Culture, Hassan Nazim, said in a press conference that there is a constant follow-up to find a cooperation formula between the ministries and the Electoral Commission, indicating that the Council of Ministers discussed the report of the General Secretariat on the results of the government roadmap and that there is great cooperation between the state institutions and the Commission to fulfill the requirements of the elections.

Furthermore, Nazim announced that the Council of Ministers agreed to aid the Lebanese people within the cooperation framework related to the heavy fuel oil trade, pointing out that the budget is currently being discussed in the council of Representatives.