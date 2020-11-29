Iraq to resume full time working hours in all its Presidency departments

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Presidency office issued a directive today to resume full time working hours in all its departments, starting from the beginning of next month.

According to an official letter appended to the signature of the Director General of the Administrative Department in the Presidency of the Republic, the official working hours for all Presidency employees will be back by 100% as of Tuesday, 1-12-2020.

The Iraqi government had decided to resume official working hours in all departments and state institutions after easing COVID-19 restrictions.