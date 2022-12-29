Iraq to resume arriving back displaced from Syria's Al-Hol next year

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Minister of Migration and Displaced revealed that Iraq would continue returning the displaced.

Asked by Shafaq News Agency about the reasons for the delay in returning the displaced from Al-Hol, Minister Evan Faeq explained, "We have stopped the process until preparing all logistics."

"We have more than 8,000 Iraqi families in Al-Hol camp, and the return process will be resumed at the beginning of next year under the supervision of the National Security Agency, especially women and children who have no connection with ISIS."

Concerning rehabilitating the displaced, Fayeq pointed out that more than 150 people will be rehabilitated in the Al-Jadaa Center for Psychological Rehabilitation in the city of Mosul, adding that in 2023, the displaced will follow up on a rehabilitation program from one to 3 months, later, they will return to their areas of origin, in coordination with the local government.

"So far, more than a thousand families have been integrated into the society in the central and southern governorates, and every displaced can choose the area where to live." She added.

"Most displaced are from the Sinjar district. Their houses are destroyed, and they do not have the legal documents about properties."

With approximately 56,000 residents – more than 90 percent of them women and children – living in tents here, the Camp is a flashpoint of human suffering.

With approximately 80 births in the Camp each month, this place is a literal breeding ground for the next generation of ISIS.

In addition, approximately 70 percent of the population is under 12. These young people are vulnerable to radicalization, given their poor quality of life

Most residents of the Camp reject ISIS. Many want to contribute to society. Many wish to return to their homelands, reenter the workforce, and return their children to school.